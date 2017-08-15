× Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame to move to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame will soon have a new home.

For years, the museum has resided at 4040 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City but announced that it will be moving to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2018.

In a new partnership with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the museum will move into the former restaurant space located at the northwest corner of the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, along S. Mickey Mantle Dr.

“We believe this partnership provides a perfect fit for the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma City Dodgers,” OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. “Having the museum housed at the ballpark in the heart of Bricktown will add another great destination to visit in the Bricktown District. The location will offer Bricktown guests a unique sports destination to visit and will also provide added value for our fans coming out to our games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.”

As part of the partnership, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame will renovate the former restaurant space throughout the upcoming fall and winter months with the goal of opening its doors at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in spring 2018.