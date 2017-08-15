Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot police officers who shot her pit bull

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened to shoot police officers who shot her pit bull.

Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Enid Police Department were called to a home in the 900 block of E. Oklahoma after receiving reports of a dog chasing a boy.

“The caller reported a vicious dog at 9th and Oklahoma chasing a little boy,” Sgt. Casey Von Schriltz told the Enid News and Eagle. “The caller stated the little boy was trying to hide from the dog in some trees.”

When officers arrived on scene, they tried to contain the pit bull, but the dog reportedly became more aggressive and started chasing another person at the scene.

At some point, officials say the dog charged at an officer, who then shot the animal.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, the dog was taken to a local animal hospital to be treated, but died the following day.

Police told the local paper that the owner of the dog, Lisa Chance, reportedly did nothing to try to detain the dog during the ordeal.

After the dog was shot, Chance came out of her home and allegedly started yelling at officers.

Sgt. Schriltz told the Enid News and Eagle that Chance told police at the scene that she was going inside her home to grab a gun and shoot them.

Chance was arrested for threatening to perform an act of violence.