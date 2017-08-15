Police officer describes video that reportedly shows Oklahoma bail bond agent fatally shoot man

STILLWATER, Okla. – We are learning more about the Oklahoma bail bond agent who is charged with murder after she fatally shot a man she was trying to take into custody.

Around 11:40 a.m. last Wednesday, Chasity Carey, 41, of Signature Bail Bonds in Stillwater, called 9-1-1 stating she had just shot a man, identified as 38-year-old Brandon James Williams.

When officers arrived, Williams was found dead at the scene.

Police said Williams was arrested in late July 2017 and charged with three counts of second-degree burglary as well as possession of marijuana.

He was released from jail on August 1, 2017 on a $35,000 bond posted by Chasity Carey.

Carey reportedly told officers she had called Williams to her office that morning with the intent of taking him into custody to revoke his bond and deliver him back to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.

Carey told investigators a fight broke out between her and Williams during the meeting.

The woman said that during the fight, she grabbed a gun she had in her desk and shot Williams in self-defense.

However, police said witness statements, evidence at the scene and video evidence contradict Carey’s version of the event.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a justifiable act of self-defense.

Carey was arrested for murder at her home around 6:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Today, we are learning more about the evidence that led police to believe Carey should be arrested for murder.

In an affidavit, a police officer described video he saw of the deadly shooting as well as Carey’s version of events.

The officers wrote in the affidavit that Carey and her 19-year-old son “planned a ruse to get Williams to come to her office so they could detain him” after Williams texted and advised her he was “Gone to Florida” but had not yet left.

After Carey convinced Williams to stop by her office, she told police the man became upset.

“(Williams) liked hopped up, flipped out, shoved him (referring to her son) and shoved me,” Carey told the officer, according to the affidavit. “I don’t even know how he got the gun, how I had the gun, I just know I pulled the trigger and he went out the window yelling at me ‘You f—–g shot me.'”

When investigators questioned Carey’s son about the fatal shooting, he informed officers there was a GoPro camera in the office that had recorded the incident.

Authorities then watched the recorded video from the GoPro camera and saw Carey’s story did not match up with the video evidence.

Below is the officer’s description of the video:

“I observed Carey sitting in her chair and the drawer on the right side of her desk is open. This is the drawer where she told me she kept the loaded gun,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. “I see Carey close the drawer and get out of her chair and walk towards the door. The door itself is not visible but I can hear Carey lock the deadbolt. Williams is sitting in the chair by the door and has taken one of his shoes off and is removing his sock. When Carey locks the door Williams stopped taking off the sock and puts it back on. “Carey tells him to stand up and stand against the wall. Williams stands up and stands against the wall, dropping the one shoe on the floor. He is told she is going to place handcuffs on him and they are going to talk. Williams tells Carey she is not going to handcuff him. Williams’ hands and arms are up and by his head. Williams continues to talk to Carey as he bends down and starts to put on his shoe. “Williams tells Carey to open the door as she continues to stand in front of the door. Carey tells Williams “PD” is on their way to the office. Williams walks towards the desk and grabs his cell phone from the desk. He then walks back towards the door and it appears he is grabbing for the door handle. Williams and Carey are visible in the camera and you hear Williams pull away from the door, saying “Ouch.” Williams walks around the desk and towards the window. He grabs the curtain and appears to be trying to exit the window. The window is not in the view of the camera. Carey follows after Williams around the desk. She stops at the desk and leans over towards the drawer where the gun is kept. She opens the drawer, removes the gun and turns towards the window. Carey is leaning against the desk and raised the gun with two hands and shoots the gun towards Williams. You can hear Williams making a statement about being shot. Carey lowers the gun and clears what appears to be a malfunction. Her son is standing beside her and says, “Mom you shot him.” Her response was, “I did.” Carey places the gun back in the drawer and closes the drawer. Carey then tells her son to call 9-1-1.”

The officer noted in the affidavit that Williams never grabbed the gun, despite Carey telling officers that he did.

Stillwater police told The Associated Press the video would not be released because it is evidence in an ongoing investigation.