Police: Son chokes mom’s ex-boyfriend to death after seeing him beat her

NEW YORK — A woman's son allegedly choked his mother's ex-boyfriend to death Monday after spotting the man beating her inside their New York City apartment, police said.

The 43-year-old ex-boyfriend, identified by police as Stanley Washington, showed up at the University Avenue unit in the Bronx around 4:30 a.m. to talk to the mother, police told WPIX.

The two argued in the hallway.

Washington then followed the 37-year-old woman into her apartment and allegedly began beating her, officers said.

Her 18-year-old son, Luis Moux, heard what was happening and rushed out of his bedroom.

The teen allegedly fought with his mom's ex-boyfriend, pulling him off of his mother before choking the man to death, police said.

Washington had 26 prior arrests, two for domestic violence against the teenager's mother, sources told WPIX.

Police took the 18-year-old Moux into custody Monday evening.

He is facing charges for manslaughter.