Second person arrested in connection to Chickasha murder

CHICKASHA, Okla. – OSBI agents have made a second arrest in connection to a Chickasha homicide.

August 9, officers were called the area of E. Ada Sipuel Ave. and S. Franklin St. for a ‘shots fired’ call.

A passerby in the area that night reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from a home.

A 45-year-old male, Dan Beal III, was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Just before midnight on August 11, agents arrested Steve Lail, 28, at his home near Blanchard.

Tuesday, agents also arrested 20-year-old Rico Doss. He was arrested for robbery and murder in the second degree.

The investigation is currently ongoing.