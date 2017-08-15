Woman, instructor die in skydiving accident after parachute malfunctions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah - What was supposed to be a fun family adventure took a tragic turn.

On Thursday, Wendi Gabaldon and her two daughters prepared to go skydiving in Nephi, Utah.

"I remember smiles and as soon as I jumped down, I was watching her and she was about to go up in the plane. She was getting on her gear. She was so excited to see me go and she loved that I loved it," Melissa Gabaldon, Wendi's daughter, told FOX 13.

Melissa said she was nervous about skydiving, but her mother calmed her fears with jokes.

However, the day quickly took a tragic turn.

Police say Wendi and her instructor, 35-year-old Serena Whelchel, jumped from a Cessna 182 plane on Thursday evening when their parachute malfunctioned.

Gabaldon and Whelchel were rushed to a nearby hospital where they both died.

"Skydive the Wasatch personnel are working with local authorities conducting the investigation of this incident," the release states. "Our sincerest condolences go out to both families."