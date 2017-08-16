14-year-old boy charged for murder of Cordell woman, shooting her son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CORDELL, Okla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested and is now charged with breaking into Tammi Thomas' home, killing her, and shooting her son.

The boy is charged with first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, and burglary in the first degree.

It happened July 2 at Thomas' home around 1 a.m.

Investigators said the suspect knew Thomas' 14-year-old son, but he wasn't immediately recognizable because he was wearing a disguise.

The suspect is accused of shooting Thomas in the head and her son several times in the shoulder.

"We served a search warrant on the 14-year-old [suspect]'s home. We were able to find evidence there, we tested the evidence, and we got enough from that to have a warrant for the arrest of this juvenile," said OSBI PIO Jessica Brown.

NewsChannel 4 talked to Chris Larsen, who coached Thomas' oldest son in baseball.

He said she was a devoted mother to both of her sons, never missed a game, and always spent time with them.

"She was everything to those boys, they did everything together," Larsen said.

He said he can't understand who would take away the boys loving, steadfast, and only parent.

"What puts that hatred in someone, or makes someone so upset and so mad that they're reacting that way?" Larsen said.

Upon finding out the suspect was so young, Larsen said he's in disbelief.

"I have a 14-year-old son myself," Larsen said. "I cannot imagine at that age that even entering their mind, especially acting on it."

Now, he's hoping this is a first step towards closure for the family and the small town.

"A chance for the town to heal, people to come off the edge, not have to worry about this," Larsen said.