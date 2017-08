× Cowboys Honor 1945 National Champions

Oklahoma State’s Boone Pickens Stadium will have two new decorations this season, thanks to the efforts of a team that played more than 70 years ago.

OSU added “1945 National Champions” to the east end zone, in honor of the team that was awarded a national title last year retroactively by the American Football Coaches Association.

The Cowboys also have the trophy to honor that team on display in the OSU coaches offices.