Agents arrest 14-year-old boy for murder related to deadly home invasion

CORDELL, Okla. – Nearly a month after a deadly home invasion, authorities say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested for the crime.

On July 20, investigators say 36-year-old Tammi Thomas and her 14-year-old son were attacked inside their Cordell home by an intruder.

During a struggle inside the home, the family was shot multiple times.

Tammi Thomas died from her injuries, and her 14-year-old son was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The child eventually recovered from his injuries and was released from the hospital as OSBI agents continued to sort through leads.

On Wednesday afternoon, agents arrested a teenager on a warrant for first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and first-degree burglary.

Investigators say the suspect, who is 14-years-old, was arrested at his home in Corn and was booked into the Washita County Jail.

So far, the suspect’s identity has not been released.