Alabama woman missing for a month found naked by side of the road

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. – An Alabama woman who was reported missing a month ago was determined to see her loved ones again.

She endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods before she was found naked by the side of the road.

Her survival story is being called a miracle.

Lisa Theris, 25, had been missing for nearly a month when she emerged from the wood line on Highway 82 over the weekend and was spotted by someone driving by.

A massive search had been underway for Theris and spanned several counties, with multiple agencies involved in the investigation.

She had no shelter, no shoes, no phone, no purse and was all by herself in thousands of acres of isolated, dense forest.

There were no roads or homes anywhere around her in the expansive block of land.

A motorist spotted the woman while driving on Highway 82.

“She went back and there was the young lady in the wooded area. She called us and told us she had located the missing person,” the sheriff said. “Finally the young lady has been found and she’s alive. Thank God.”

“The bugs had really been on her and she had a lot of scratch marks. We didn’t ask her too many questions. We want to make sure her health is good so we got her on to the hospital. We did not interrogate her at that time,” Sheriff Rodgers said.

Lisa has since been reunited with her family, who was relieved to hear she was alive.

Her brother posted a photo on Facebook, showing the shape she was in when she was found.

“She had been out lost in the woods,” Sheriff Raymond Rodgers said. “She said she was drinking water out of a brook and eating berries and mushrooms.”

He also revealed that Lisa lost 50 pounds during the weeks she was on her own in the wilderness.

According to WSFA, Lisa was reported missing on July 23rd.

Investigators believe she was with two men who burglarized a hunting camp in Midway, Ala. on July 17-18.

Officials told WSFA Lisa Theris did not know the men were going there to break into the lodge and steal things and didn’t want to be a part of it. She tried to get away from the men and ran into the nearby woods.

“She’s not familiar with this area and apparently on the night she ran, she went into the woods at night and got lost. I just thank God that she’s alive,” the sheriff said.

The two men, Manley Davis and Randall Oswald, have since been captured and charged.

Police are still investigating the burglary and Lisa’s disappearance.