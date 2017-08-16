Arkansas caretaker charged in death of elderly woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A northeast Arkansas woman has been charged in the death of an elderly woman in her care, who was found beaten and covered in bite marks.

Prosecutor Henry Boyce said Wednesday that charges of first-degree battery against 55-year-old Jennifer Lea Collins of Mammoth Spring had been upgraded to second-degree murder in the death of 92-year-old Jane Sandefur. Sandefur was found beaten May 11 and died May 18 due to complications caused by her injuries.

An arrest affidavit says Sandefur told police Collins had bitten and beaten her.

Collins also faces charges of abuse of an endangered or impaired person, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Defense attorney R.T. Starken did not immediately return a Wednesday afternoon phone call for comment, but Boyce said a mental evaluation is being sought for Collins.

