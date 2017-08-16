× Classes at Telstar Elementary School canceled due to power outage

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials have canceled classes at a metro elementary school due to a power outage.

Early Wednesday morning, school officials announced classes at Telstar Elementary School in Spencer would be canceled for the day due to a power outage.

School officials believe the school took a direct hit from Tuesday’s storm, which will require significant repair.

OG&E is currently replacing a power line to the building.

It is unclear how long it will take for power to be restored to the building.

However, school officials hope to reopen the school Thursday.

Staff members are still asked to report to the building.