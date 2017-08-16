× Experts: What you need to know about the solar eclipse in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – By now, you’ve probably heard about the rare celestial event that will take over the sky on Monday.

A solar eclipse will “wow” much of North America, including Oklahoma City. The path of the total solar eclipse stretches from Oregon to South Carolina, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get a good view from right here in your home state.

Oklahoma City will see about 85 percent of the moon as it moves to cover the sun.

“It’s an extremely unique position and the sun hasn’t always been able to do this and will not always be able to do this,” Tom Arnold, the director of the planetarium, said. “Originally, the moon was a lot closer in its orbit to the Earth, and it’s moving further and further away as time goes on.”

Planetarium Director Tom Arnold has traveled the world to see this spectacle in person.

“The first one of these I ever saw I was shaking so bad I ruined all of my pictures, and I was prepared for it,” he said.

He says the sight is something you can’t prepare yourself for in person.

“Colors will become more vivid. Shadows that would normally be straight like a flag pole or a tree will be curved at the same curvature as the amount of moon moving across the sun,” he said.

Wildlife will also likely be tricked into believing it is nightfall for those two minutes.

The peak time for Oklahoma City residents will be about 1:05 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The entire eclipse will last almost three hours.

Experts tell us it is imperative to protect your eyes whether it be with specialized glasses or you can make your own viewing device.

“Put one small hole right in the center of one. Hold it right over your shoulder like this. Then hold the other plate out front. Move this around and it will project an image of the sun on the other plate,” Mike Brake, a member of the Oklahoma City Astronomy Club, said.

The Oklahoma City Astronomy Club also suggests number 14 welders goggles and special filters for telescopes as another way to look at the natural wonder.

Also, several venues including Science Museum Oklahoma will hold special events.

The Myriad Gardens will also host a Great American Eclipse event from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and they will have special eclipse glasses available.