Family of man accused in Oklahoma City bomb plot “heartbroken,” questions FBI’s tactics in statement to KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY - In a letter to KFOR, the family of a man who is accused of plotting to bomb a downtown Oklahoma City building says they are heartbroken by their son's actions and are questioning the FBI's tactics in the case.

Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, was arrested in the early morning hours of Aug. 12 after attempting to detonate what he thought was a bomb outside the BancFirst building in downtown Oklahoma City.

Investigators were tipped off in December 2016 by a confidential source about Varnell's aspirations to bomb the Eccles Federal Reserve Building in Washington, D.C., "in a manner similar to the Oklahoma City Bombing", court records show.

Court documents claim that Varnell was upset with the government, and his plans got the attention of law enforcement.

A FBI informant posed as a person who could help him with the bombing.

Over the course of about seven months, the source and an explosives expert called "The Professor" met and talked with Varnell in Sayre and nearby Elk City about his plans. "The Professor" was actually an undercover FBI agent.

The undercover agent, "The Professor" and Varnell met in the afternoon on August 11 to build the bomb, scout the target, which Varnell reportedly identified as BancFirst, and rehearse the plan.

Court documents say Varnell "actively participated" in assembling what he believed to be a functioning 1,000 lb. ammonium nitrate and fuel oil "Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device" or VBIED bomb.

Built in a storage unit in El Reno and loaded into a van, all of the materials were provided by the undercover agent and inert, court documents state.

Court documents say after a final rehearsal of the route, Varnell drove the van by himself to the alley and loading dock of the BancFirst building.

Officials say that Varnell even dialed a number on a cell phone that he believed would trigger the explosion.

However, officials say that the device was actually inert and the public was not in any danger.

“There was never a concern that our community’s safety or security was at risk during this investigation,” said Kathryn Peterson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oklahoma. “I can assure the public, without hesitation, that we had Varnell’s actions monitored every step of the way.”

Varnell is charged with attempting to use explosives to destroy a building in interstate commerce.

If convicted, he would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Family questions FBI's tactics

Varnell's family is now questioning the FBI's tactics in their son's case.

Varnell lives with his mother and step-father in Sayre, Oklahoma; a city of about 4,300 people a two-hour drive west from Oklahoma City on I-40.

Although the family declined to talk with NewsChannel 4 on camera, the family sent a statement to KFOR about their son's arrest.

In the statement, the family said Varnell is a paranoid schizophrenic and was "aided and abetted" by the FBI.

Read the family's full statement to KFOR below: