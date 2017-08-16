Former Oklahoma Uber driver arrested after allegedly raping passenger

TULSA, Okla. – A former Uber driver in one Oklahoma community has been taken into custody after he was accused of raping a passenger.

Tulsa police tell KJRH that 62-year-old David Knight was working as an Uber driver when he picked up a woman at a restaurant in Tulsa.

The victim says she passed out while in the back of Knight’s vehicle, but says he was supposed to take her to her house.

Instead, the victim says Knight took her to his house where he sexually assaulted her.

Officers say the victim woke up the next morning and called police. Authorities say she had bruising and evidence of sexual intercourse.

Tulsa police say they arrested Knight on Tuesday at the Tin Dog Saloon where he was playing with a band.

He was arrested on one count of first-degree rape.

Uber sent FOX 23 that following statement:

“What’s been described and reported to police is a violent act no person should ever have to go through. As soon as we became aware of this report, we immediately removed this former driver’s access. We are fully cooperating with the Tulsa Police Department and will continue to provide any information to them useful in their case.”