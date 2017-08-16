“He was just an old soul,” Family of 15-year-old who died at party speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - Justin Moore will learn his fate next week in court for his involvement in the death of 15-year-old Nick Faught.

Now, the victim's family is speaking out.

“It has been 2 and a half years since it all happened, and we kind of just want to bring it back to the surface,” said Kali Faught, the victim's sister.

It's been a little more than two years since Kali Faught's little brother lost his life.

Nick and a group of teens were allegedly drinking alcohol at a party hosted by Moore and Tonya Moss, a mom of one of the teens.

“Nick's really good friend found him, hollered for help and Tonya came running in there; She started giving him CPR,” said Kali Faught.

Court records show the couple left the teens alone while they went to gamble and when they came home, they found Nick passed out. Moss tried to perform chest compressions, but Moore allegedly got in the way.

“Justin came right behind her, he was very, I guess, pushy and he was very aggressive and he just kept telling Tonya 'No forget this, I'm not going to jail over a stupid kid' and 'Let's go get out of here’,” Kali Faught said.

Next Tuesday a jury will decide if Moore is innocent or guilty for his involvement.

“It's amazing to me that someone could be so selfish to leave anybody, but let alone a 15-year-old kid with a bunch of other 15 year olds, and there was not even any emergency service on the way,” Faught said.

Moss was sentenced to 21 years for her part in Nick's death last year.

“I think not only for our family, but the community in general, hopes and prays that Justin gets the same, if not more than Tonya,” she said.

For now, Nick's family wants the community to remember him as an athlete, friend and brother.

“He had just a good soul, he was just an old soul, old time kid,” said Kali Faught.

Moore is charged with three counts, including child neglect and allowing someone under 21 to possess alcohol.

We did reach out to Moore's attorney who told us it's a tragic situation and they have no further comment.