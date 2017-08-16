“I almost cried,” Car given to single mother stolen within hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was no secret that Daniele Barnett's car was giving her trouble.

"She had been struggling for a minute with her car," said Kavaunjay Braden, Barnett's coworker. "She had been having problems with it. She'd come to work and say, 'Oh, my car did this today' or 'my car did that today."

After seeing Barnett working hard and struggling with transportation, he says he knew he had to do something.

Braden decided to surprise Barnett with a black 1996 Nissan Maxima.

The single mother says she couldn't wait to drive her two daughters to their first day of school in her new ride.

However, she says she woke up to an even bigger surprise.

"I almost cried," she told WREG.

The next morning, the car was gone.

"I never got the chance to drive the car, didn't get a chance to put it in my name, didn't get a chance to put insurance on it, nothing," she said.

Barnett says she had to park the car outside of her apartment complex because she needed to get an apartment parking permit so it wouldn't be towed.

She says the complex's surveillance system captured two men break into the Nissan and drive off in it.

“You try to be optimistic and say, 'It’ll turn up,' but there’s this little piece in your mind that says, 'It’s gone,'" said Braden. "So, whoever has the car, I hope you enjoy it because you just affected someone’s life who really needed it, three lives who really needed it.”