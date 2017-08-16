“I hate a thief,” Oklahoma Walmart manager fired after trying to stop thieves

MADILL, Okla. – Tommy Hornsby had worked as a customer service manager at the Madill Walmart for the past eight years.

However, that all changed because of a thief.

“When I clocked in that morning, it wished me a happy anniversary. It was my eighth anniversary with the company, and she said, ‘You’re terminated,” Hornsby told KXII.

Hornsby says he was working the night of July 23 when he spotted a man walking out of the store without paying for a television and computer.

“I hate a thief. I’m sure most people feel that same way. I’ve worked hard for everything I have,” he said.

Hornsby says he told the man to stop and followed him out of the store before taking down the alleged thief’s license plate number.

A short time later, police arrested two men for the alleged crime.

The next week, Hornsby was fired. He was told if he wanted a second chance, he could apply for an entry-level position.

“I’m 53-years-old, I’d hate to think I’ve got to start all over again,” he said.

Walmart sent KXII the following statement regarding his termination:

“We have policies and procedures in place to help us ensure that our customers and associates are safe. While we will not discuss HR matters, we do review shoplifting incidents on a case-by-case basis and take appropriate action when necessary.”