List of places where you can get eclipse glasses

People across the nation are buzzing about the next big solar eclipse and scrambling to find the perfect eclipse glasses to watch the event!
To safely view the epic solar eclipse that will cut a dramatic shadow across the United States on August 21, you’ll need a special pair of ultra-dark sunglasses. Without glasses, the sun’s rays could cause permanent damage to your eyes.
But as demand for these glasses has skyrocketed, scams have entered the market.
The American Astronomical Society said that it updated its safety advice “in response to alarming reports” of unsafe “eclipse viewers” popping up online.
The organization says buyers should be skeptical of glasses even if they’re stamped with an ISO seal — which has been used in the past to indicate which glasses comply with standards set by the International Organization for Standardization.
A legit pair of eclipse glasses will include an ISO certification number and the manufacturer’s name and address, although there are some reports of scammers printing the ISO Certification labels on fake eclipse glasses.
The real ones are going to be over 1,000 times darker than your regular sunglasses.
To help combat the fraudsters, the organization posted a list of vendors from which you can snag a pair of glasses that are guaranteed to work.
List of Safe Solar Viewer Brands
- American Paper Optics (Eclipser) / EclipseGlasses.com / 3dglassesonline.com
- Celestron (EclipSmart Glasses & Viewers)
- DayStar (Solar Glasses)
- Explore Scientific (Solar Eclipse Sun Catcher Glasses)
- Halo Solar Eclipse Spectacles
- Lunt Solar Systems (SUNsafe SUNglasses) [see their unique kid-size eclipse glasses]
- Meade Instruments (EclipseView Glasses & Viewers)
- Rainbow Symphony (Eclipse Shades)
- Seymour Solar (Helios Glasses)
- Thousand Oaks Optical (Silver-Black Polymer & SolarLite)
Astronomy, Science & Optics Vendors with Eclipse Glasses
- Adler Planetarium [sold out]
- Adorama Camera
- Agena AstroProducts
- Alpine Astronomical
- AmericanEclipseUSA.com
- American Museum of Natural History [sold out]
- American Science & Surplus
- AstroBox/EclipseKit.com
- Astronomers Without Borders
- Astronomical Society of the Pacific
- Astronomy Magazine / My Science Shop
- Astroshop.eu
- Astrozap Telescopes & Accessories
- Avenues of the Sky
- B&H Photo Video
- Chabot Space & Science Center [sold out]
- Charlie Bates Solar Astronomy Project
- Company Seven
- Connecticut Science Center [sold out]
- David Chandler Company
- Daylight Sky
- Discover Magazine / My Science Shop
- EarthSky.org
- Eclipse2017.org
- Eclipse for a Cause [sold out]
- EclipseGlasses.co.uk
- EclipSpecs / Science Gear (iXXi) [sold out]
- EclipseStuff.com
- Explore One
- Flinn Scientific
- Fort Worth Museum of Science & History [sold out]
- GreatAmericanEclipse.com
- Great Lakes Science Center [sold out]
- Griffith Observatory [sold out]
- High Point Scientific
- ICSTARS
- Khan Scope Centre
- Land Sea & Sky
- Liberty Science Center [sold out]
- Lire la Nature & Astronomie Plus
- MMI Corporation
- Museum of Science, Boston [sold out]
- Museum of Science+Industry Chicago [sold out]
- NationalEclipse.com
- New York Hall of Science [sold out]
- Oceanside Photo & Telescope
- Online Science Mall
- Ontario Telescope & Accessories
- Optics Planet
- Orange County Telescope
- Orion Telescopes & Binoculars
- Science City at Union Station
- Sky & Telescope Magazine / Shop at Sky
- SkyNews Magazine
- Space Racers / AugustEclipse.com
- Space Update
- Spectrum Telescope [sold out]
- Starizona
- STEMcell Science Shop / Mudge Scientific
- Steve Spangler Science [sold out]
- The Planetary Society
- The Tech Museum of Innovation, San Jose [sold out]
- Woodland Hills Camera & Telescopes
Retail Chains that sell Eclipse Glasses
- 7-Eleven
- Best Buy
- Bi-Mart
- Casey’s General Store
- Circle K
- Hobby Town
- Kirklands
- Kroger
- London Drugs [sold out]
- Love’s Travel Stops [sold out]
- Lowe’s
- Maverik
- McDonald’s (Oregon only)
- Pilot/Flying J
- Toys “R” Us
- Walmart
Online & Other Vendors that sell Eclipse Glasses
- 123 Sales
- 2017Solar.com
- 3Dstereo.com
- Aoska [sold out]
- AyoGu [sold out]
- Boboo [sold out]
- Cppslee
- Educational Innovations
- Electronic Analyst
- Firefly Buys (FFB)
- Fred Meyer
- Freedom Hill
- HomeStarry
- iCUBE
- Inflatable4Less
- MascotKing [sold out]
- Mega-Fun Toys
- Newbea [sold out]
- Off the Wall Toys & Gifts
- Real Solar Eclipse Glasses
- Rongyo [sold out]
- Run to Shop
- Skyhawk Ventures
- Solar Eclipse Spectacles (paper glasses only)
- Soluna/GSM Sales
- Squirrellynuts
- ThinkGeek
- Taloco / Onethe / Yedasi
- Vocoo [sold out]
- Websun [sold out]
- Yeahbeer [sold out]
- Your 5 Star General Store
Most eclipse viewers are priced at around $2 or $3.
AAS spokesperson Rick Fienberg pointed out that products not included on the list aren’t necessarily unsafe — they just haven’t been vetted by AAS experts.
The AAS stated that it may be too late to buy solar viewers in time for the solar eclipse on August 21st considering many establishments have sold out; however, it doesn’t hurt to call the establishment and ask!