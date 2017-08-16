List of places where you can get eclipse glasses

People across the nation are buzzing about the next big solar eclipse and scrambling to find the perfect eclipse glasses to watch the event!

To safely view the epic solar eclipse that will cut a dramatic shadow across the United States on August 21, you’ll need a special pair of ultra-dark sunglasses. Without glasses, the sun’s rays could cause permanent damage to your eyes.

But as demand for these glasses has skyrocketed, scams have entered the market.

The American Astronomical Society said that it updated its safety advice “in response to alarming reports” of unsafe “eclipse viewers” popping up online.

The organization says buyers should be skeptical of glasses even if they’re stamped with an ISO seal — which has been used in the past to indicate which glasses comply with standards set by the International Organization for Standardization.

A legit pair of eclipse glasses will include an ISO certification number and the manufacturer’s name and address, although there are some reports of scammers printing the ISO Certification labels on fake eclipse glasses.

The real ones are going to be over 1,000 times darker than your regular sunglasses.

To help combat the fraudsters, the organization posted a list of vendors from which you can snag a pair of glasses that are guaranteed to work.

List of Safe Solar Viewer Brands

Astronomy, Science & Optics Vendors with Eclipse Glasses

Retail Chains that sell Eclipse Glasses

Online & Other Vendors that sell Eclipse Glasses

Most eclipse viewers are priced at around $2 or $3.

AAS spokesperson Rick Fienberg pointed out that products not included on the list aren’t necessarily unsafe — they just haven’t been vetted by AAS experts.

The AAS stated that it may be too late to buy solar viewers in time for the solar eclipse on August 21st considering many establishments have sold out; however, it doesn’t hurt to call the establishment and ask!