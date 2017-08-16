Up-to-the-minute Oklahoma Severe Weather Watches and Warnings
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Local firefighter dies after crashing head-on into tractor in N.W. Oklahoma City

Posted 10:21 am, August 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:54AM, August 16, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local firefighter has died after crashing head-on into a tractor earlier this month.

Just before 6 a.m. on August 3rd, officials say a small SUV crashed head-on into a line maintenance tractor near Western and 122nd.

The front blade of the tractor crashed through the windshield, briefly trapping the SUV’s driver.

Fire crews were able to extract the driver, who was then rushed to a local hospital.

One hospitalized after crash with tractor.

The driver, who has since been identified as Todd Evers, passed away this week due to injuries he sustained in the crash.

Evers was a fire prevention inspector for the Tinker Fire Department.

Officials told KFOR Evers served the community for more than 20 years.