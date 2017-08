Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team will face its first big game of the year on September 9 when the Sooners visit Ohio State.

Ohio Stadium will have more than 100,000 fans on hand for the game.

OU's win over Tennessee in 2015 also featured more than 100,000 fans on the opposing side and the Sooners prevailed in Knoxville in overtime.

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield believes that experience will pay off when the Sooners face the Buckeyes.