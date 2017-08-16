× Officials: Remains discovered by fisherman are from Native American burial site

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say they do not believe foul play was involved after human remains were discovered along the South Canadian River earlier this month.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says a man was fishing on the river when he discovered a human jaw bone.

He took the remains to authorities, who then handed the bones over to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Palmer told NewsChannel 4 that it isn’t that uncommon to find human remains along rivers.

“They might even be from an old Native American burial site,” said Palmer. “The river’s been up several times in the past five or six years.”

Officials with the medical examiner’s office say foul play is not suspected as a cause of death.

In fact, they say the remains are from an old Native American burial site.