Oklahoma Attorney General to seek rehearing in murder case

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office plans to ask a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that removed a convicted man from death row.

The Tulsa World reports the office was granted more time Tuesday to file a rehearing petition in a lawsuit involving Patrick Dwayne Murphy.

Last week, a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled that Murphy should’ve been tried in federal court for the 1999 death and genital mutilation of another man in McIntosh County because the death occurred on an Indian reservation and Murphy is Native American.

Spokeswoman Terri Watkins says the office plans to request a rehearing before the entire federal appeals court.

The Attorney General’s Office has until Sept. 21 to file the rehearing petition.