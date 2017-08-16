Oklahoma’s Leaning Tower: The old Adams grain elevator is in a gravity defying, slow-motion fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS, OKLAHOMA -- Just as the tall grass bends to a southerly wind, so too does anything left on its own for very long in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

That truth brings us to the town of Adams and an old grain elevator in a slow motion fall to the flat prairie.

Coffee and cold Cokes are still on special at Gilbert Meyer's hardware and implement store in Adams.

"It's about the same age as I am," he smiles.

Gilbert still remembers when the elevator stood a little straighter.

He recalls, "During harvest I've seen trucks lined up the street for a quarter-mile."

Neighbors and regulars started to notice a little lean a few years back.

Gilbert's wife Clarice used to gauge the wind direction by the granary's lean.

"You'd get up in the morning and say, 'which direction was the wind blowing last night'," she says. "You'd look down there and find out."

They took a series of pictures to prove it and they ended up in the newspaper the next town over.

"I never get tired of looking at it," she continues. "Let's see what it's doing today."

The railroad pulled their tracks up one day.

A big grain truck fell through the floor in the 80's and that was it.

Leon Cheusberg, who painted, nailed tin, and loaded grain here things the old chutes beneath the head house might be what's keeping it up for now.

"It's hard to figure what's keeping it up," he says.

They've all watched a new parade of vehicles drive up, not with grain but with cameras in tow.

The old elevator appears to have settled on a northerly lean and a twist as gravity does its steady work.

People who've never seen it can't believe their eyes, that something so tall can lean so far without toppling.

How long will it last?

How much further can it go?

Even as the regular across the street aren't taking any bets.

"I tell them it may last longer than us," states Meyer.

The old Adams elevator, built in 1929, is officially condemned.

The town is located 20 miles east of Guymon, OK in Texas County.