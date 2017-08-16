Online petition launched to “ban KKK” in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A measure to ban the Ku Klux Klan in Oklahoma has been launched through an online petition.

The petition, powered through the Aavaaz website, was created by a person only identified as "Nikolas T." and posted on Sunday.

As of Wednesday, the petition obtained more than 100 signatures; however, the goal is to reach 1,000 with the intent to be delivered to the Oklahoma Legislature and policy makers.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, the KKK had a heavier presence in Oklahoma in the 1920's when members were active in recruitment and growing their membership. The Southern Poverty Law Center reports as of 2015, there were at least 10 KKK chapters in Oklahoma including one in Oklahoma City.

On the petition itself, the creator writes "The Ku Klux Klan is a hate group and should be labeled as such. The Black Panther Party actually provided practical and useful help for their community, yet they were labeled a hate group and systematically dismantled by the CIA and FBI. The KKK has and will always be a hate group and still exists to this day. Recent hate‐fueled action in Charlottesville, VA as well as numerous other examples of the use of violence and intimidation by members of the KKK, have helped spark this petition. There is no room for a group like this in our state or our country!"

To view a copy, click here.