Patient dead after ambulance wreck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An accident involving an ambulance takes a life early Wednesday morning.

A St. Anthony’s Hospital ambulance was traveling on I-240 around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The driver attempted to exit onto I-44 when it flipped and rolled off the roadway.

The cargo compartment was separated and was destroyed on impact, according to the accident report.

The 66-year-old passenger did not survive.

Two medics were transported to the hospital with injuries but they are in good condition.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.