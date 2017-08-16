Patient dead after ambulance wreck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An accident involving an ambulance takes a life early Wednesday morning.
A St. Anthony’s Hospital ambulance was traveling on I-240 around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The driver attempted to exit onto I-44 when it flipped and rolled off the roadway.
The cargo compartment was separated and was destroyed on impact, according to the accident report.
The 66-year-old passenger did not survive.
Two medics were transported to the hospital with injuries but they are in good condition.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.