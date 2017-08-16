× Patient dies after ambulance crashes on “tricky” curve in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fatal ambulance wreck left a mess along a busy metro interstate, and then another wreck happens hours later in the same location.

The first wreck happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to OHP, a St. Anthony’s ambulance was taking the 116A exit onto I-44 northbound.

“From what the investigation shows so far, it appears they were headed back toward Oklahoma City from their south location with a patient,” said Capt. Paul Timmons with OHP.

The driver failed to follow the curve, flipped and then tumbled down a hill.

The cargo compartment separated and crashed in pieces on impact.

“Right now, the accident is still under investigation but it looks like speed is going to be a contributing factor to the cause,” Timmons said.

The two medics were transported with injuries and are in good condition.

The patient, 66-year-old Carolyn Koch, died at the scene.

“Not sure if they were running code 3 with lights and sirens or anything like that. If they weren’t, then they’re subject to the same rules as any other vehicle driving speed limit,” Timmons said.

That’s still under investigation.

Then, a few hours later, while crews were still cleaning up that mess, another wreck happened on the same ramp.

Our crew was already on the scene when this happened and witnessed it. One car rear ended another, which led to a domino effect involving multiple cars.

“That curve can be a little bit tricky, especially at night. If you’re not familiar with the area or even if you are familiar with the area, that curve can be a little bit tricky,” Timmons said.

The cause is still under investigation.