OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are currently in a standoff with a suspect in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials are near in the 1900 block of S.W. 9th Street.

Police were searching for a homicide suspect, who barricaded himself inside a house after police had located him.

Authorities are unsure if he is the only person inside the home.

