Police: Witnesses did not call 911 as woman was being attacked outside apartment

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Police say witnesses did not call for help as a man was attempting to rape a woman outside of her apartment in Los Angeles.

Authorities tell KTLA that the victim was returning home from getting coffee around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 when she was approached by a man.

As she was attempting to get into her apartment, the man allegedly blocked her path and began touching her.

At one point, the man was able to get the victim on the ground and took off her pants and panties.

Capt. Lilian Carranza, with the Los Angeles Police Department, says the victim "fought like a tiger" and screamed 'fire' until the man ran away.

Investigators say surveillance video captured the attack and showed several cars and a pedestrian slow down near the scene of the assault, but no one stopped to help or called police.

“If you see a fellow human being that needs help, make that phone call,” Carranza said.

Police want to speak with witnesses and say the fact that no one called police was 'alarming.'

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.