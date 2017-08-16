× Report: Joe’s Crab Shack locations in Oklahoma City, Tulsa close

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular seafood restaurant is closing several shops across the country, including a couple of spots in Oklahoma.

Earlier this year, the operator of Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern filed for bankruptcy as sales continued to drop.

“Additional declines in the operating performance at Joe’s or Brick House could cause us to close or sell more restaurants which may require us to recognize additional assets impairment or closure-related expenses and increase our valuation allowance during 2017 against some or all of our deferred tax assets,” the company said in May.

The Consumerist reports that several Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern locations shut their doors this week.

The report states that the Joe’s Crab Shack along N.W. Expressway in Oklahoma City closed, along with the restaurant along E. 61st St. in Tulsa.

When KFOR searched the restaurant’s website, all Oklahoma locations had been removed.