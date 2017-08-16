× Telstar Elementary to resume classes on Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City elementary school will resume classes on Thursday after storms forced it to close its doors.

Early Wednesday morning, school officials announced classes at Telstar Elementary School in Spencer would be canceled for the day due to a power outage.

School officials believe the school took a direct hit from Tuesday’s storm, which will require significant repair.

Authorities say classes will resume as usual at Telstar Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 17.