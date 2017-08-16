Two men arrested for stealing vehicle, assaulting officers in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Two men were arrested after stealing a vehicle Wednesday in Tulsa.

Officials say it started when they pulled over a stolen vehicle with three suspects inside.

Antonio Luna, 20, was arrested at the scene, but Jack Morris, 53, and another suspect ran from police.

After setting up a perimeter in the area, police found Morris near a barn.

KJRH reports when they gave him commands to follow orders, Morris began to assault the officers.

He was eventually arrested and then taken to the hospital.

Morris faces two complaints of assault and battery on a police officer, obstruction/interference with a police officer and resisting arrest.

Luna faces a complaint of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The third suspect has not been found yet.