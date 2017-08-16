× Woman arrested after allegedly slapping child over wrong answer on homework

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman was taken into custody after allegedly slapping her child over a wrong answer on his homework.

On Aug. 15, officers were called to Prairie Queen Elementary School after learning about an abused child.

An employee at the school told police that a student came to school with a bruise over his face. When asked what happened, the child said that his mother slapped him.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said he was doing homework and was slapped when he gave his mother a wrong answer to a question.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Viviana Cruz on one complaint of child abuse.