Brother of slain Tejano star Selena jailed for child support

CORUPS CHRISTI, Texas - The brother of slain Tejano superstar Selena has been jailed for not staying current on his child support payments.

A.B. Quintanilla was taken into custody Wednesday during a court appearance in Corpus Christi.

Quintanilla had failed to appear at a scheduled hearing earlier this month.

His attorney said Quintanilla was at his Florida home that day and hadn't been informed of the court date.

Quintanilla is accused of owing $87,000 in back child support to Summer Clary, the mother of his child.

Selena Quintanilla was shot and killed on March 31, 1995 by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar.