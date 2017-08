Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY --- An alleged thief was caught on camera as he reportedly stole a child's bicycle right from her front yard.

The family says it happened early Monday morning.

They say they decided to check their home surveillance video after their daughter asked to ride her bike but couldn't figure out where she left it.

The video shows the alleged suspect riding up to the front of the garage and dropping his weed eater in order to grab the bike.