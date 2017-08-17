Country music star Garth Brooks sends encouraging message to Purcell crash victim

PURCELL, Okla. – Support is pouring in from across the country for two teenagers who are still recovering from injuries they suffered in a horrific crash last month.

On July 17, emergency crews responded to a crash on I-35 near mile marker 91 in Purcell.

Erin Van Horn was driving a white 2014 GMC Yukon with six kids inside when her SUV slammed into the back of a stopped semi truck at a high rate of speed.

“It was a significant crash. It was a high impact crash, high-speed,” said Trooper Dwight Durant, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “It looks like the semi was in the right hand lane at a stop. And, SUV comes up behind it and runs into the back of it.”

Van Horn died as a result of the crash, along with her 10-year-old son, Zachary Van Horn, 11-year-old Beck Kitterman and 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards.

Family friends tell NewsChannel 4 Van Horn was returning home to Tulsa after an outing at Turner Falls.

Izzy Kitterman and Lauren Van Horn were rushed to a nearby hospital to undergo surgery for their injuries.

As Kitterman recovers, a local country music star is sending warm wishes her way.

In a show of support, Garth Brooks created a video message, encouraging her to continue in her recovery.

“Just want to say, you’ve got a big challenge ahead of you and I can’t even believe how you got through what you got through in the past. But you have all of my strength and all of my love. Don’t forget, you’re not alone,” Brooks said.