Fishermen boast about catch of a lifetime

WATERFORD, CT – You can imagine the fight two fishermen had recently hauling in a thresher shark.

Michael Salkauskas and Joseph Juliano couldn’t believe their eyes last week. They were fishing on their private boat off south Montauk, New York, about 30 minutes from their Waterford dock.

“There were thresher sharks jumping all over the place,” Salkauskas said. “We saw more than 15 of them free jumping.”

Using live mackerel for bait, they caught several thresher sharks and let them go but kept a 209-pounder and ate it.

The fight was “incredible, lasted about an hour,” Juliano said. “I was really tired at the end of that one.”

“Within the next hour, we saw in every direction we kept seeing them jump,” Salkauskas said. “I’ve never seen that many jump in my life.”