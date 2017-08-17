Help OKC Animal Welfare ‘Clear the Shelters’ with free dog and cat adoptions

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare needs your help finding loving homes for pets.

Across the country, shelters are working to find loving families for homeless pets.

On Saturday, August 19th, adoption fees will be waived for every adoptable dog, cat, puppy and kitten from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Animal Welfare, 2811 S.E. 29th Street.

“The ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is an opportunity nationwide for homeless pets to find a family,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We’ve got lots of loving pets waiting for homes in Oklahoma City.”

Food trucks will be on hand, plus vendors giving away free pet-related goodies and coupons.

All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, treated for worms and up-to-date on vaccinations.