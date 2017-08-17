K-9 unit search has Davis apartment tenants looking for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Okla. - Apartment tenants in Davis are concerned about management entering their units with a K-9 for an apartment-wide search.

Davis Village Apartments conducted a general search of the units last week.

Then on Thursday, residents discovered a notice that read: "Due to several complaints and issues at the complex, on Friday August 18th, a Canine Unit will be brought onto the complex and will go through each apartment for an inspection."

"This kind of letter is a total shock," said Crystal Collins, a resident of nearly 10 years.

She said she's used to one or two general inspections a year, but not a K-9.

Her husband asked the landlord what this meant.

"'Is this for bed bugs or what?' She said, 'No.' She said 'This is for drugs and stuff,'" Crystal said. "If they've been told something or whatever, then deal with those people. It shouldn't be every, you know, why is everybody having to do this, go through this."

We spoke to Michelle Turner with Green Development, the owning company.

Turner said the dogs are not for drugs, but are a search for bed bugs.

She said the company randomly chooses from its 70 apartment complexes statewide for the K-9 bed bug searches, and that there have already been three in other complexes this year.

According to attorney Jacqui Ford, pest control falls into the categories for which landlords have a right to enter units.

"Landlords have the right to enter a residence in order to conduct reasonable inspections, repairs, modifications, decorations," Ford said.