Legendary radio personality Ronnie Kaye remembers WKY as KFOR Moves 4Ward

OKLAHOMA CITY - In a few days, Channel 4 will be broadcasting from a new building. And while we make the transition, we are remembering the iconic personalities that are associated with our soon-to-be former home.

Ronnie Kaye seems synonymous with WKY.

Here's a taste of how far back Ronnie goes with the old building:

"The all-night guard was just sitting there laughing and I said 'What are you laughing at?'" remembers Ronnie. "And he said 'There's this new guy.' And I said 'What’s his name?' and he said 'Johnny Carson.' And that’s when I first worked here in 1962."

Ronnie was already a popular DJ when he had an idea for a show.

He took his idea to his radio boss, OKC broadcast legend Danny Williams, and said, “I want to do a dance show." Danny loved the idea and The Scene was born.

Ronnie’s idea became a mainstay on OKC TV.

From 1966 to 1974, The Scene on Channel 4 was the local show to watch on the weekend.

Teens lined up to get on the The Scene and not just teenagers liked it, according to the ratings researchers.

"Older men really like the show," Ronnie laughed. "And maybe those girls with the short dresses. I don't know."

And when the original sponsor, Dr. Pepper dropped out, it wasn't a problem.

Just like the kids wanting a spot on the dance floor at Channel 4, sponsors were also waiting in line.

"And here comes this company called C.R. Anthony," Ronnie says. "And they not only sponsored it locally but they also syndicated it all over the country."

Walking through the Channel 4 studios, Ronnie gets nostalgic about what happened here and says he has enough energy for another run.

"It was great. Let’s do it again, people! I wanna do it again!" he said.