Millions of dollars distributed to local law enforcement agencies after drug raid

OKLAHOMA CITY – Millions of dollars in assets were distributed to several local police departments following a 2015 raid of three metro smoke shops accused of selling synthetic marijuana known as K2.

Authorities say they began investigating the Mr. Coolz tobacco stores after receiving multiple complaints from people concerned about what was really being sold at the shops.

In 2015, officials say several undercover agents were able to buy K2 at the stores.

“They’re also doing search warrants on some of the owner’s homes, so they’ll be seizing money, guns, financial records, and boats and vehicles from those residences,” Assistant Attorney General Megan Tilly told NewsChannel 4 in 2015.

After the prosecution of the case, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the office was allocated over $2 million in forfeited assets. It was determined the funds should be divided between each department, agency or district attorney’s office based on its level of involvement in the case.

On Thursday, Hunter presented checks worth thousands of dollars to several different law enforcement agencies.

“Thanks to the determined work of our law enforcement partners from different jurisdictions across the state, we were able to rid the streets of harmful poison and save countless lives,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Dangerous drugs like synthetic marijuana claim the lives of far too many every year. With cooperation across agency lines, we will continue our relentless efforts to arrest and prosecute traffickers to keep the public safe. It is an honor to distribute these funds today.”

The funds were distributed as follows:

Bethany Police Department- $84,889.60

Duncan Police Department – $63,667.20

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office – $212,224

Pittsburg County District Attorney’s Office – $111,723.20

Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office – $70,033.92

Moore Police Department – $76,400.64

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department – $84,889.60

Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Office – $63,667.20

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control – $169,779.20

Oklahoma City Police Department – $573,004.80

Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office – $500,000.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was also given a Top Hat hauling trailer, an Arctic Cat Prowler, a Browning ProSteel gun safe and a Polaris Ranger 800XP.