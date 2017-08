× Norman police identify bicyclist who was hit, killed by train

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police have identified the victim who was hit and killed by a train Wednesday.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, police say a bicyclist near the Main Street railroad crossing was struck by a train.

Police have identified the victim was 55-year-old Kevin Hicks. He was pronounced dead the scene.

Hick was a resident of Norman.

The investigation is currently ongoing.