Oklahoma charter school sees dramatic results in behavior after implementing ‘action based learning’ lab

OKLAHOMA CITY – A charter school has seen a dramatic decrease in bad behavior after adding an Action Based Learning lab, or ABL, to their school.

"The room is set up to where there are stations for team partners. Students come together with their class and take brain breaks. Academics is tied to the brain breaks,” Ruthie Rayner, the principal of Stan Hupfeld Academy, said.

There are 67 schools in Oklahoma that use ABL in Oklahoma and 33 of those have ABL labs.

The labs are funded through grants from Healthy Schools Oklahoma.