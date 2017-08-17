Oklahoma soldier brings mom to tears with surprise reunion

DUNCAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma man, who was deployed to Kuwait, brought his mom to tears when he surprised her this week.

According to KSWO, Corporal Justin Kerr told his parents that he’d be home in September.

In reality, he got home on Saturday, and wanted to give them a homecoming that they’d remember.

“I was in shock,” Justin’s mom Reba Maxwell said. “I really literally was shaking like this once I quit hugging him. I was totally shocked, but it was a wonderful surprise and I’m glad he’s home.”

For the first time in nearly a year, Reba was going to see her son.

Justin’s wife, Falon, recorded the surprise reunion.

“I was just crying my head off and I was holding him so tight it’s a wonder he could breathe and he said, ‘Hi momma’ several times and I said, ‘Hi son’ and I just kept crying,” Reba said.

Justin said his mom’s reaction was priceless.

“It’s amazing,” Justin said. “It’s definitely something that we’ll keep and hold onto for a long time.”

Reba said having her son home is the most wonderful feeling.

According to KSWO, this was Justin’s second deployment with the National Guard.

But, Falon said this time around was completely different and more difficult because Justin left right after his daughter was born.

While he was away, Reba stepped up to help with the new baby – so Justin’s surprise return was also planned as a way to thank her for the help.

“Without missing a beat she’d be there,” Falon said. “She would help and it was awesome to be able to have someone that you could rely on.”