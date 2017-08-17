× Police release identity of man stabbed to death in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed to death in southwest Oklahoma City earlier this week.

On Monday night, officers were called to the 1100 block of Exchange Ave. after witnesses reported a stabbing.

Investigators said 38-year-old Cameron Stewart became involved in an altercation with another person when he was stabbed to death.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.