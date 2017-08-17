Two arrested after teen tries to sell gaming system, taken on car ride, robbed at gunpoint: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police believe two people arrested Thursday afternoon are behind an armed robbery of an Oklahoma City teen trying to sell a gaming system through a social media marketplace, at one point allegedly threatening to kill the victim.

Tevon Buycks, 20, and Mkhyla Brown, 18, were arrested by Midwest City Police Thursday afternoon on an Oklahoma County warrant stemming from an incident in Oklahoma City last Sunday afternoon.

That's when Nick Nelson says he met with a person - later identified as Buycks - who messaged him about an unused PlayStation 4 gaming system he was trying to sell on the social media buying and selling site, Facebook Marketplace.

"This guy messages me, he’s like, 'Oh, hey, is this available?'" Nelson told NewsChannel 4.

Nelson, a student at Oklahoma City Community College looking for extra cash to get to and from school, then asked when the two should meet.

"He’s like, 'Right now, right now.' Then he sends me a bunch of money - a picture of money. I thought it was strange."

After the prospective buyer suggested meeting Nelson, 19, at his home, Nelson suggested meeting nearby in the Buy For Less parking lot at SW 59th and Walker.

"As soon as he gets here, the next thing I know, he’s telling me to get in the car," said the OCCC student. "I was so confused, is he serious? He’s like, "No, get in the car.' So, I’m in the car."

A decision Nelson, admittedly, regrets making.

"That was an absolutely terrible idea. But this is the first time I’ve ever tried to sell anything, period, online."

Nelson says Buycks and a woman, identified as Brown, were purportedly driving Nelson to a bank so Buycks could get money from an ATM to purchase the system. But after they passed several banks, Nelson began to get nervous and started texting his younger brother, telling him to track his phone.

Nelson says that's when Buycks and Brown began to get suspicious. Buycks asked for his phone and, Nelson believes, discovered the texts between him and his brother.

"They start whispering and arguing and the girl is telling him not to kill me, he’s too young to kill," Nelson said.

Eventually the car, a silver Nissan Altima according to police, pulled into a residential neighborhood off of SE 38th and Sunnylane in Del City and Nelson was ordered to get out, and hand over his phone.

"So I step out and that’s when he points the gun at me," Nelson said, and was told to turn around and run.

Nelson says he ran until he found a house with someone home who let him use their phone to call his mom and police. Del City police later found Nelson's phone - smashed - several blocks away.

Shaken, but undeterred to find out who robbed him, Nelson and his mother logged back on to Facebook and began messaging and searching Facebook Marketplace, asking and warning others about what had happened. That's when Nelson says someone messaged him back, thinking they too were contacted by the suspect.

Court records say Nelson told police the Facebook profile of the man, and woman pictured in several of the photos, matched the two who were in the car.

"Unfortunately, he got into the vehicle with people he didn’t know and that’s where things went south," said Officer Megan Morgan, an Oklahoma City Police Department spokeswoman.

"We always like to tell people, we have police stations that there is public access to all of the police station and fire stations - as far as the parking lots go - that’s a great way to transact any type of this business."

Buycks and Brown are currently in the Oklahoma County Jail on felony charges of robbery by two or more and conspiracy to commit a robbery.

"Are you going to sell anything online ever again?" I asked Nelson.

“I was thinking about that," he said. "I’m not going to say, 'No,' (but) I’ve learned my lesson."