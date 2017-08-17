Watch: Oklahoma girl stuns audience again with singing ventriloquist act

OKLAHOMA CITY – A girl from Oklahoma City is going viral again after stunning audiences on America’s Got Talent!

12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer is a singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City who is winning hearts across the country.

“Well, it was one of my big dreams, but also I would like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, you know,” she said.

Following her first performance on the competition, she was given the Golden Buzzer by Mel B, meaning she advanced all the way to the live shows.

“Ventriloquism kind of helped me find my voice. It’s really helped me come out of my shell. My shyness is getting better,” Darci said.

The judges praised her performance and the audience gave her a standing ovation.

“We had an act early on, who were very good but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour. I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year. You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it,” said Simon Cowell.

This week, Darci Lynne brought the audience to their feet before she even finished her performance.

It came as no surprise that the ventriloquist moved on to the semifinals.