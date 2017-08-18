4 your weekend: Bluegrass festival, West Fest

OKLAHOMA – You won’t want to miss Blanchard’s Bluegrass Festival.

It’s kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. and banjos play until 10 p.m. On Saturday, it is an all-day affair starting at 11 a.m.

The festival is free. You can catch the music at Lions Park in Blanchard.

And it’s time for West Fest! It’s a family friendly event with concerts, food, and shopping.

It takes place from noon to 10 p.m. along historic Western Avenue between N.W. 41st and 43rd Streets in Oklahoma City. It is also free!

If you want to see some hard-hitting barrel racing, check out the Summer Shootout. You will want to be at the state fairgrounds this weekend!

Besides racing, there will be vendors and shopping!

Click here for more information the Summer Shootout.

