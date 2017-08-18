Arcadia Corn Maze permanently closes due to highway expansion

ARCADIA, Okla. – The Arcadia Corn Maze made a big announcement Friday.

They are permanently closing due to highway expansion.

The plans to expand the highway will take over the location of the corn maze.

In a Facebook post, they say “For those of you asking about this season, we are sad to say we won’t be returning! There are plans to expand the highway which will take over the location of our corn maze. We’ve had so much fun the past 2 years and are so grateful for all of our supporters! Thank you!”

