Bixby Police Department says goodbye to only K-9 officer

BIXBY, Okla. – A local police department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Wednesday, the Bixby Police Department said goodbye to Lous, the department’s only K-9 officer.

Lous had been a member of the police department for more than six years, but he suffered from a disease that affects the central nervous system.

After battling the disease, officials say it was determined that Lous needed to be euthanized at River Trail Animal Hospital.

“It’s a big loss for the department, and they have to start over now. So we’re here to support them and be there for him,” said JD McBrayer, with the Bixby Fire Department.

According to FOX 23, he served as a dual-purpose K-9 and was instrumental in getting drugs, weapons and suspects off of the streets.